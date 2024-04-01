Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TPC opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPC

About Tutor Perini

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.