Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $262.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $263.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

