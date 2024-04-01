Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.