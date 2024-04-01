Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,793 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:IPI opened at $20.86 on Monday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $274.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,294,689.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,542,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,514,316.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,294,689.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,542,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,514,316.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $318,234.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,138,023.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,034 shares of company stock worth $1,939,525 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.