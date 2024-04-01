Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of ARM by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 124.99 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 164.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is 79.89.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

