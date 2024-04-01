Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,788 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

