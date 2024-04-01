Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

ENB opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

