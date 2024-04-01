Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

