Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $61.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.25. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

