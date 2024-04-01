Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after buying an additional 3,290,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $83,133,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hasbro Price Performance
Hasbro stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.
View Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro
Hasbro Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.