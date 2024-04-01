Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 253 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ASML by 6.1% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $970.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $933.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $756.67.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

