Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,374 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 207.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.04.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

