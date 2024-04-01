Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 355 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $60.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $769.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

