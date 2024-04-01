Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 471 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.80 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

