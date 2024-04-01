Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 523 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $79.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

