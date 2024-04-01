Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 530 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

