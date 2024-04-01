Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,622,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
