Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tidewater by 2,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

