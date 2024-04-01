Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 29th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $4.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

