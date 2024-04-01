Quent Capital LLC Buys 198 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Onsemi by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.