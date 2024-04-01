Realta Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,446 Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Onsemi by 231.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at $141,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

