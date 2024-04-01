Realta Investment Advisors Buys 3,314 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7,707.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $95.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

