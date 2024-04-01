Realta Investment Advisors Buys 402 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after buying an additional 134,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $164.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

