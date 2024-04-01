Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

