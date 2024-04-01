Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,005,000 after purchasing an additional 877,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 169,272 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.32 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

