Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $148.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.68.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

