Realta Investment Advisors Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $103.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIG

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.