Realta Investment Advisors Has $296,000 Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,367 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXP opened at $14.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.