Realta Investment Advisors Has $309,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after buying an additional 380,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after buying an additional 241,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $58.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

