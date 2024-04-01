Realta Investment Advisors Has $357,000 Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $794.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $5.70.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 95.05%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

