Realta Investment Advisors Invests $345,000 in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (formerly known as Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III or "FWAC") is a Maryland corporation. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing parking facilities and related infrastructure, including parking lots, parking garages and other parking structures throughout the United States.

