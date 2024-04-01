Realta Investment Advisors Invests $351,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $189.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $190.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.