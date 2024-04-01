Realta Investment Advisors Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $282.49 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $284.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

