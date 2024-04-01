Realta Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Harmonic were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $10,481,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 71,764 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 847,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,917,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.44 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

