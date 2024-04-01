Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 24,325 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 248.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,700,000 after buying an additional 14,033,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 65,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 1,011,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 1,686,201 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 126,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at $36,869,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.22%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.08%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.