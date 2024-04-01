Realta Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.23.

Hess Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $152.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.91. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

