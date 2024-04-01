Realta Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 302,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $5,005,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $733.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.