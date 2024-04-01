Realta Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 302,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $5,005,000.
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IHAK stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $733.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile
The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.