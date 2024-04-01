Realta Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 639,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

FBRT stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.71%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

