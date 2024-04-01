Realta Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

BCX stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.90.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

