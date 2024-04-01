Realta Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $969,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $198.17 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $198.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

