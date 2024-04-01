Realta Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

