Realta Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $194.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.58. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

