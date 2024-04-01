Realta Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.15 on Monday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

