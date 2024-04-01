Realta Investment Advisors Sells 2,320 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.