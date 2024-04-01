Realta Investment Advisors Sells 384 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APO opened at $112.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

