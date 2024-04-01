Realta Investment Advisors Sells 394 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,815,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $876.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

