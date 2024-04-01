Realta Investment Advisors Sells 454 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $108.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.