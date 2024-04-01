Realta Investment Advisors Sells 556 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.5 %

AEP opened at $86.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

