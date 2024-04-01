Realta Investment Advisors Sells 646 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPYG opened at $73.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

