Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after buying an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

NYSE:O opened at $54.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

